COCKE COUNTY—Unify Cocke County has many activities going on throughout the county. Events, contests, giveaways and our new StoryWalk are some examples of activities that we work on throughout the year.
With this work comes many hours of preparing and building kits, bags or packages for children. Volunteers are not easy to come by because everyone is busy with lives and families. I get it!
Thankfully, Alexis Willis reached out to ask about volunteer opportunities for her son, Finley. Finley is 4-years-old and Alexis wanted to introduce him to community service.
Even though he is very young, being involved in community work is important to learn! The task given to Alexis and Finley was building book bags to be given to children when they visit Rural Medical, either as a patient or with someone else.
Finley started working on the bags right away, adding books and other goodies. In no time, he had 100 bags built and ready to deliver.
His mother said he really enjoyed knowing he was making something for other Children to use, and he looks forward to doing more to help in the future.
Unify Cocke County is so lucky to have Finley and his mom, Alexis!
If interested in volunteer opportunities, please contact Unify Cocke County through Facebook.
