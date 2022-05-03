Several new names and faces will take office after the results of Tuesday's County Primary Election. A total of six new office holders were elected, which is the most since the 1998 Primary in Cocke County.
Rob Mathis secured the win in the Mayor’s Primary with 4,478 votes, compared to 2,303 votes received by his opponent, Michael McCarter. Mathis will face Independent candidates Clay Blazer and Casey Jones in August.
C.J. Ball received just over 76%, 5,156 votes, to best Hollis Emmons in the Republican race for County Sheriff. Emmons finished with a total of 1,445 votes at the end of the evening. Ball will be pitted against Independent candidate John Carroll in August’s General Election.
Look for a complete story at www.newportplaintalk.com. Also see the weekend edition of the newspaper for a list of votes by precinct.
