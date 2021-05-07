COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Health Department has announced they are offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Cocke County Fairgrounds. Appointments are still available but are not required.
The schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Cocke County Fairgrounds is as follows:
Monday: 9 a.m. — noon and 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. — 5:30 pm
Friday: 9 a.m. — noon and 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
For questions, individuals can call the East Region COVID-19 Hotline at (865) 549-5343.
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and older. Moderna vaccine is currently authorized for ages 18 and older. Please call your local health department to check vaccine manufacture before arriving if you are ages 16 and 17.
Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the East Region County Health Departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
