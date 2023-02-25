It appears there have been a string of thefts at US Cellular stores in East Tennessee and the Newport location may be just the latest.
According to a Newport Police Department report, NPD was dispatched Tuesday at around 3:42 a.m. to the US Cellular store at Newport Town Center on a building alarm call.
Upon arrival, Sgt. Justin Vinson found the lights on inside through the windows and that the front door had been pried open. Inside, it was noticed that two doors were open on the back wall and a hole knocked into the wall next to the bathroom door. Ptl. Jessy Burgess and Vinson, according to the report, entered the store and found no one inside.
However, further investigation found video cameras had been knocked down, cabinets were pried open and gone through and the alarm system had been stripped from the back room wall and damaged. Additionally, the ADT alarm setup screen was ripped off of the wall and damaged. Deputy Chief Scott Lamb was contacted to come to the scene and the alarm company was contacted to have the key holder come to the store.
According to the report, Michael Poma, the keyholder/owner advised that the Newport store wasn’t the first store that had been broken into, but was actually the fifth US Cellular store in the East Tennessee region to have been broken into over the past two months. The other stores were located in Sweetwater, Maryville, Halls and Maynardville.
The first individual was caught on camera entering the store and was covered head-to-toe as to be unrecognizable. A few moments later another individual similarly attired entered the store and knocked down the cameras. Poma advised it appeared to have been the same guys that entered the other stores in the area.
According to the report, damages to the drywall and front door were estimated at $1,000, theft of phones, tablets and accessories at $4,000 and damage to the ADT security system and control pad was $3,000, for a total of $8,000 in estimated value of stolen items and damages.
