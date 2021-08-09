Members of the Tennessee Picnic Association held a wide variety of events this past weekend as part of the 8th of August Celebration. COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020, so the association was more than glad to see the annual event return for 2021.
Established nearly 80 years ago as a time for families who had left Cocke County in search of better opportunities to return to their roots, the event has grown over the years. The celebration focuses on Cocke County’s African-American heritage and community.
The event kicked off with a Harrah’s Casino bus trip on Friday morning, followed by a tour of the newly renovated Tanner Building that evening.
Saturday’s events started bright and early with the Dr. Dennis Branch 5k Walk/Run at the Newport City Park. The park played host to the annual lunch later that afternoon.
The day wrapped up with the River Walk Block Party held behind Newport City Hall. DJ Sterl the Pearl (Sterling Henton) provided musical entertainment throughout the evening.
