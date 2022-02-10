Tennessee lawmakers on Thursday confirmed one of the top lawyers from the attorney general's office to the state Supreme Court, solidifying what will likely be a shift even further right for the court.
The General Assembly, where Republicans hold supermajorities, voted to install Tennessee Associate Solicitor General Sarah Campbell on the court. Campbell has represented the state on appeals ranging from abortion restrictions to absentee ballots. The 40-year-old Campbell previously had stints as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and for Judge William Pryor on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The House cast a 93-1 vote in her favor, while the Senate voted 29-0. In a statement, Campbell pledged to remain objective in her duties.
“I do not take the task before me lightly,” Campbell said in a news release. "The job of a judge is to decide cases fairly and impartially by applying neutral, objective principles
