NEWPORT — Newport Grammar School has been named a Reward school under the Tennessee Department of Education’s school accountability protocol.
Schools are recognized as Reward schools when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) website indicates.
Schools that earn an overall rating of 3.1 or higher and are not identified as Priority, TSI, or ATSI are recognized as Reward schools. Schools receiving this designation typically demonstrate high levels of performance and/or growth across all indicators, according to the state.
State guidelines for Reward school selection indicates that schools serving K-8 students are evaluated on four indicators, including achievement on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) assessments, TCAP assessment growth over time, rates at which students are Chronically Out of School, and performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA).
Newport City Schools Director of Schools Sandra Burchette said, “Being named a Reward school is a great honor, and we appreciate our staff, educators, students, and parents for helping us receive this recognition again.”
