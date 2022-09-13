NEWPORT — Newport Grammar School has been named a Reward school under the Tennessee Department of Education’s school accountability protocol.

Schools are recognized as Reward schools when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) website indicates.

