Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn on Friday announced plans to review how the state funds its multibillion dollar K-12 education system.
Lee and Schwinn say they hope school leaders, families and other members of the public will provide their feedback on how the system can be improved over the next few months. While no firm timeline has been set yet, state officials say they want to present suggestions to the General Assembly by next year.
The state will hold public meetings, surveys and other events to gather input to help shape the recommendations. Lee said his team already had a few "suggestions," but the Republican remained overall mum on what exactly he would change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.