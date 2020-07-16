NEWPORT—In their regularly schedule meeting for July, the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to ratify the property tax rate for the fiscal year 2020-2021. The new tax rate is $2.41 per $100 assessed value.
The meeting lasted nearly an hour and all board members were present.
City Administrator James Finchum advised the board that due to 2020 being a reappraisal year on all real and personal properties, the State of Tennessee has levied the City of Newport’s tax rate to $2.412 per $100 of assessed value. The former tax rate was set at $2.6386 per $100 of assessed value.
Finchum assured council members that the tax rate is set by the State of Tennessee and it cannot be appealed. However, city property owners are welcome to appeal their appraisal if he or she wishes to do so. The property owner must speak with the City of Newport Equalization Board.
During the meeting the council voted to adopt the Cocke County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
EMA Director Joe Esway developed the plan.
Community Development Director Gary Carver advised council members that the Tanner Building would be receiving new windows throughout the building. Once the windows are installed, plans will move forward to paint the interior walls and install new flooring. Carver hopes renovations will be complete by early August.
Carver also shared that with the help of a Surface Transportation Block Grant, money will be used to pave Prospect and Heritage Boulevard.
According to Carver, 80% of the costs will be reimbursed.
Newport Paving placed a bid of $341,699.71 for paving, but Carver said that with the help of the grant, the City of Newport would only spend $68,340.
The council voted to accept the bid.
In other news, alderman voted to hire Jacob Rathbone at the Newport Fire Department.
Pat Mason was re-appointed to serve on the Cocke County Library Board. Chuck Strange was re-appointed to the Parks & Rec Advisory Board, and Brandon Joynt and Alderman Mike Hansel were re-appointed to serve on the Industrial Development Board.
Chip Oury was also voted to serve on the Parks & Rec Advisory Board in place of Jay Graham.
