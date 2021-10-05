NEWPORT—The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District’s September board meeting was held last Thursday at 9 a.m. The meeting included a review of August’s sales and rates, as well as ongoing projects throughout the district.
Following the board’s approval of August’s minutes and the approval of invoices over $100, the meeting began with a report from JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible.
Bible’s report addressed rising natural gas prices across the globe, and he shared what that would mean for the district.
“We’re back to pre-recession levels, back before ’08 when supply was not equal to demand,” Bible told the board.
Bible recapped the district’s figures from August. The district served 8,101 natural gas customers in the month, selling 170,780 MCF (1 MCF = 1,000 cubic feet) of gas. The district has sold nearly 920,000 MCF from April through August, which is the highest volume sold in that timeframe since 1999.
The district’s sales to residential and industrial customers for the month of August decreased from last year’s totals, but their sales to commercial and interruptible customers grew enough to push this August’s sales over last year by about 8,000 MCF.
The district’s propane customer total is up from last year, but the volume sold has fallen.
The district’s LP Walkin and Appliance sales for August finished higher than last year’s.
Bible continued by addressing the state of the natural gas market. Last September, the cost of gas per Dekatherm was $2.57. This September, the rate rose to $4.37, and the projection for October is $5.84. Bible shared that, beginning in November, the district would be pulling gas out of storage to blend with any purchased gas to reduce the volume necessary to purchase, which would in turn soften the blow to keep rates manageable for customers.
“We’re trying to cut as much cost on gas supply as we can so our customers don’t feel the impact of anything from ConAgra leaving,” Bible told the board.
Bible then covered the September rates for natural gas for each sector.
Residential rates are up to $1.2489 per therm from last year’s $1.0193.
Interruptible rates stand at $0.545 per therm over last year’s $0.3291.
Bible told the board that the district would be sending out notices to customers regarding the upcoming increase of prices.
Following Bible’s report, the board addressed new business for the month.
The first item was the approval of August’s gas rates, which passed unanimously.
Next, the board approved the adjustment of the district’s employee Pension Plan, including a move from Findley to VOYA and from a six-month valuation to a daily valuation. These adjustments were approved unanimously.
The board’s next item was the consideration to incentivize certain customers to convert from propane to natural gas. The district had identified about 129 propane customers who were located near the natural gas distribution lines, and proposed incentives such as a waived connection charge and a lengthened service line to encourage the switch in the face of increased propane tank costs and limited tank availability. The board approved the incentives.
Next on the agenda were the considerations of bids for a new bobtail propane truck and for a new trencher.
The district received two bids for the truck, and the board chose the lower bid from Boyd Service, Inc. for $173,100.26 contingent on approval from Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane.
The district also received two bids for the trencher, and the board once again chose the low bid from Vermeer for $49,415.90.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones reported to the board that the district’s new website and Facebook page were both live. She also shared that the district’s phone system had experienced issues, but those had since been resolved.
Operations and Safety Manager Clint Hammonds shared his report to the board, including a clean report on the district’s recent evaluation from the Tennessee Public Utility Commission. Hammonds also shared that the district recently conducted its Cathodic Protection Survey and found two shorts that have been addressed.
Propane and Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane shared that the district had sold 138,357 gallons of propane, set 15 tanks, and had run a total of 41 calls for the month.
