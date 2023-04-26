A suspected wanted man seen driving recklessly caught the attention of Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Damron and it resulted in multiple charges being filed and drugs being confiscated.
According to Damron’s incident report, on April 20 he observed a vehicle exiting I-40 EB at Exit 432. The driver matched the description of Justin Patterson, 25, who was known to have felony warrants out of Cocke County along with an arrest warrant out of Sevier County.
Once Patterson saw police behind him with overhead blue lights activated, the report states he swerved off the ramp back to the No. 1 lane of travel on I-40 cutting off other motorists. He was then observed throwing small baggies out of the window under the 435 bridge as overhead sirens were activated.
A felony traffic stop was then conducted and as Patterson began to open his driver door, he was given a K9 warning that if he fled on foot he would be bitten by the dog. Patterson was taken into custody and did admit to throwing out “clear,” otherwise known as methamphetamine. Deputies were able to locate where the baggies were thrown and a large bag of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately two ounces and a substance suspected to be heroin weighing five grams were found.
The vehicle, a silver Honda, was confirmed to be stolen.
An inventory of the vehicle yielded several small baggies, some of which contained suspected methamphetamine.
Patterson, per the report, was charged with sale and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin, reckless driving, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, driving on revoked and probation violation.
Bond was set at $500,000 out of sessions court and a hold placed for Cocke County and Sevier County.
