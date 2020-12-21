COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Sheriff's Office in partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired driving enforcement during the holiday season.
The THSO's statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
During the holiday the Cocke County Sheriff's Office will be patrolling highways to remind all drivers of the awareness to operate their vehicle in a safe manner so they will arrive safely at their destination.
Sheriff Armando Fontes and Chief Deputy Derrick Woods ask that you please do not drive impaired so that you do not hurt yourself or anyone else.
Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities this year.
"We ask all Tennesseans to please drive safely this holiday season," said THSO Director Buddy Lewis.
"Our state and local law enforcement partners will be out in full force to secure Tennessee roadways. We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver."
The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and the installation of an ignition interlock device in his or her vehicle.
The THSO provides grant funding to support the Cocke County Sheriff's increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign. For more information about THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.