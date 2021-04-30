NEWPORT—On April 27, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call regarding a man urinating in public at the McDonald’s on Cosby Highway.
According to the report, witnesses saw a man, identified as Caleb Cash-Fraley, 22, 8th Street, Newport, running around the building before opening his pants and urinating at the drive-thru window.
After urinating, Cash-Fraley opened the door of a vehicle containing two women and climbed into the back seat, scaring the women and causing them to rear-end the car in front of them.
The driver of the car told Cash-Fraley to get out of the vehicle, at which point he grabbed the shoulder of the woman in the passenger seat. One witness then confronted Cash-Fraley, at which point he fled into the lot behind McDonald’s.
At this point, Patrolman Weber arrived and with the help of the witness was able to tackle Cash-Fraley and restrain him. Weber reported that Cash-Fraley had a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person and was wearing “urine-soaked shorts.”
Cash-Fraley was taken to Cocke County Jail Annex. The two women say they plan on pressing charges against Cash-Fraley for the damage caused by the rear-ending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.