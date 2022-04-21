Deputy Alison Brooks responded to the 1700 block of Highway 160 concerning a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries. Upon arrival, Brooks observed a 2004 Cadillac C/T off the right side of the highway beside a creek bed. Brooks made contact with a female subject, identified as Kristi Jordan, who advised she was the driver of the vehicle and physically ok.
Brooks asked Jordan what happened and she stated that she was traveling south on Highway 160 when she veered off the right side of the roadway due to the road being slick from the rain. While Brooks was speaking with Jordan, she detected an odor of alcohol about her person.
In addition, Brooks noticed her speech was slurred, she was unsteady on her feet and her eyelids were droopy. When asked if she had consumed any alcohol or taken any medication, Jordan first stated that she drank a bottle of wine the night before and had taken her medication earlier that day.
Jordan consented to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and performed poorly on all tests given. Brooks determined that Jordan was under the influence of alcohol and placed her under arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.