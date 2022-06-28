NEWPORT—Another democratic candidate for governor came to Cocke County on Friday, this time visiting with a crowd of about 25 citizens. Being a doctor himself, Jason Martin is running against two other democratic candidates and at least eight Independents, as well as incumbent Bill Lee, on a platform to bring better access to affordable healthcare in the state’s rural communities.
“Governor Bill Lee focuses on his next political move up the ladder,” Martin said. “I’m focused on taking care of people. That’s what I’ve done my entire career. My whole life has been focused on helping and healing.”
When he and his family stopped in Newport, Dr. Jason Martin was on his way to Knoxville to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court, which allows states to outlaw abortions. In Tennessee, a trigger law will go into effect after 30 days, but the state is seeking to enact an abortion ban more quickly.
“We’re going to go to Knoxville and participate in some of the protests, marches down there, for women’s health rights,” he said. “Tonight we’ve got some Zooms with NAACP in West Tennessee.”
When asked what a democratic governor can do to protect women’s access to safe, legal abortions he said a governor can use the bully pulpit to lobby for change, but that nothing short of legislative action can protect that access.
Martin said change begins with putting new people in office.
In 2009, however, when Democrats held majorities for two years in both houses of Congress, President Barack Obama said protecting women’s rights to choose was not a priority.
In fact, a number of issues championed by the democratic party could have been codified in the 111th Congress, including climate protections and legal access to abortion, but those issues were more valuable to the party as an ever present threat or danger that can be taken away, should they lose votes.
“The Freedom of Choice Act is not my highest legislative priority,” Obama said. “I believe that women should have the right to choose, but I think that the most important thing we can do to tamp down some of the anger surrounding this issue is to focus on those areas that we can agree on.”
Both of the main parties were waiting for this day. On the morning of Martin’s visit to Newport, Roe v. Wade had just been overturned.
“Democrats are going to have to seize political power,” Martin said. “The trigger law that went through the General Assembly in 2019 is just sitting there. Been waiting for a day like today.”
The state is working to enact an abortion ban faster than the trigger law would have one enacted, but 30 days from June 24, abortion is banned in Tennessee.
“In 30 days, a physician who performs an abortion – even for the life of a mother – they could be charged with a felony and they’ll have to defend themselves in court,” he said. “That’s wild.”
He said a bully pulpit, used by the governor, can change how people vote.
“We need to chip away at the supermajority so that we can get some balance with our political policies,” he said. “We could ask the lawyers to look at what executive actions that the governor possesses that can be used to affect change, but the ultimate decision-making authority lies with the people and you got to bring them along.”
Martin’s main platform is bringing access to affordable health services to rural communities. Prosperity, he said, is built on access to education, healthcare and infrastructure.
“The problem with the system in Tennessee right now is we have dramatically underfunded education for a long time,” he said. “That has disproportionately impacted rural communities, communities that are less affluent. If you live in like, a Williamson County, and the state underfunds your education, it’s no big deal. Williamson County can write a check, but other counties have suffered, so we need to bring some equality into the education system.”
He said Medicaid expansion can lead to a healthier populous, as well as bringing medical resources back into town. It is also a legislative issue, he said, that can be led by a democratic governor.
“If your hospital’s closed for example – which one in five of our counties doesn’t have an ER – you get those healthcare dollars back in, decrease the number of uninsured people, hospitals will want to come to town. Now you’ve got an environment where businesses want to come to town, because who wants to come to town and set up their shop when there’s no access to healthcare?”
Martin said it makes sense to accept federal money and use tax dollars that citizens and the state have already paid into the system.
“We’re talking about them giving us dollars back that we’ve paid into the system. Let’s take that billion dollars a year and do something with it,” he said. “Critics say, ‘What about the cost that’s going to be hung on the state in a couple of years after the hold harmless period’s over?’ and I say, ‘What are we paying right now? What is the cost right now?’ because uninsured people are still getting care, but it’s breaking our hospitals, leading them to close.”
He said Tennessee is leading the nation in hospital closures, mainly due to uncompensated care.
Martin previously worked as a doctor at Nashville General Hospital and, according to his website, served as Chief Resident at the Nashville Veteran Affairs Medical Center. His website also states that after Tennessee closed down 12 rural hospitals, Martin is campaigning for improved healthcare in rural communities.
“The majority of my career has been taking care of folks who don’t have insurance, at the safety net hospital in Nashville,” he said, referring to Nashville General Hospital. “I’ve seen people have to choose between living or getting treatment. I’ve had patients choose to die rather than assume debt with that. That’s heartbreaking. It shouldn’t be that way.”
He said the matter of infrastructure is a local issue, but that he wants to see statewide access to broadband Internet.
The primary will occur on August 4. The general election will occur on November 8.
