Officials from Newport and Cocke County gathered to break ground on the Newport Bypass Project, a road connecting Greeneville traffic to the west end of town, that was first proposed more than 20 years ago. They were joined by Tennessee Department of Transportation representatives and legislators.
The road will allow traffic to bypass the downtown area of Newport, with the stated intention of reducing the number of transfer trucks passing through town. The project, 4.7 miles long and involving four bridges, will link Highway 321 near St. Tide Hollow Road to US 25-70 near Thinwood Drive.
Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and Mayor of Newport, Roland Dykes, III were joined by Sen. Steve Southerland and Rep. Jeremy Faison, speaking before an audience of 32 people.
