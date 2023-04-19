A concerned citizen addressed the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) during its regular session on Monday night regarding a development that has been discussed in the Hartford area.
Spring Duckett provided details regarding the proposed development in District 1. She mentioned the copies of the conceptual drawings that were dated June 2021, which recently appeared on social media.
According to Duckett, Velocity Resort, LLC, filed to become a registered business in January 2020 with an address based in Kingsport. Shortly thereafter, it listed McSween, McSween and Greene, PLLC, of Newport, as its registered agent.
She presented a packet of information to commissioners, which included a “call to action and questions.” She informed the CLB that “this project is real. It is a $2 billion project.”
The packet she provided commissioners included a list of principals and investors in Velocity Resort. She pointed out that among those individuals is Stephen Crawford, who is chief investment officer, director of acquisitions and co-founder of Velocity.
According to the public property transfer records, Crawford purchased multiple parcels of land in Cocke County in April 2022. Those parcels include land along Barnes Valley Road and Tobes Creek Road in Cosby for $993,000. Additional land was purchased off Trail Hollow Road for $120,000.
In December 2022, Jeffery Anderson, chief executive officer and founding partner of Velocity, purchased a home off Big Creek Road in Hartford for $185,000.
Duckett said that CLB should be aware of such a development and the residents of the local community should have a say in a project that could impact their home. She also expressed concern that the resort would destroy “the Appalachian heritage and culture” of the area.
The packet also included details about a social media post made by Eric Jackson, president of Apex Watercraft and president and co-founder of Velocity Resort. A post he made in February stated, “Velocity Resorts, another start-up that I am holding close to the chest at the moment, but is on a scale that is quite a bit different from any business I have done before. It will be public facing soon enough.”
On LinkedIn, the description for the start-up company says, “At Velocity, our vision is to develop a true outdoor adventure lifestyle destination centered around the rapidly-growing freeride mountain biking segment, with a wide variety of activities and events that generate best in-class moments for our guests.”
She also provided a printout from Opportunity Database showing a listing with Jeffery Anderson as fund manager and Stephen Crawford as the contact person that is looking for investors with a minimum $500,000 investment for a $2 billion fund-size project. It lists the property type, which is in Tennessee, as “affordable housing, commercial, energy development, grocery, retail, mixed use, multi-family housing, parking, residential, stadiums and arenas, workforce housing.”
Although speakers addressing CLB are given a five-minute time slot to speak, Chairman Norman Smith allowed Duckett to go over that time limit so she could ensure that commissioners could get the general details of her concerns and about the proposed project.
Commissioners were given the opportunity to ask Duckett questions.
Commissioner Jason McMahan asked Duckett who was selling the land to Velocity. Duckett said that the property off Barnes Valley Road was sold by the widow of Danny Ray Jenkins.
Commissioner Tracy Stepp said, “I can’t stop anyone from buying land or selling land. I don’t know what you want us to do.”
Duckett agreed CLB could not stop people from selling their land or buying land.
“I understand people like having the right to do what they want to with their land here, but doing what you want to your property will alter this county forever. CLB has the opportunity to be a part of this conversation. It should no longer be a private conversation in secret back rooms,” she said.
McMahan then asked Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham to address CLB regarding the Velocity project.
Commissioner Wilma Ball asked Graham, “Have they (Velocity Resort) talked to you?”
Graham acknowledged that they had, but said, “There has been no formal business plan or contract for development.”
Commissioner Gayla Blazer asked, “Have they presented any plans?” Graham responded, “no.”
Commissioner Dan “Pete” Bright then made a motion for the county to “look into” creating its own economic development board like it had in the past. Chairman Smith asked who was Bright asking to “look into” the change, and Bright said the county attorney.
“We need our own say so. We have little or no representation,” Bright said.
Partnership Deputy Director Jake Ottinger said that a CLB member and the county mayor were on the Partnership board.
“We may need to do away with the current structure so the CLB has more say in what affects this county,” Bright said in making the motion.
Commissioner McMahan seconded the motion made by Bright.
A roll call vote was held. Seven members, Bright, McMahan, Bill Miller, Jonathon Templin, Jeff Eslinger, Wilma Ball and Rick Vassar voted “yes.” Three commissioners — Andy Ford, Gayla Blazer and Norman Smith — voted “no.” Commissioners Billy “Jobob” Hudson and Tracy Stepp passed. Commissioners David Veridal and Tim Layman were not in attendance. The motion failed, falling one vote short of passage.
