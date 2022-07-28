NEWPORT—Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway was recently awarded the EMAT (Emergency Management Association of Tennessee) Achievement Award at the association’s award banquet in Nashville.
The honor is the highest award given to an individual, which shows excellence in their job performance. The Achievement Award is reserved for those who have made a significant contribution in improving the emergency management or response activities in any given community.
Since coming to the position three years ago, Esway has made great strides in developing a more efficient and beneficial emergency response system for the residents of Cocke County. He has written and implemented new policies that have paid dividends as it pertains to the everyday workings of the EMA.
Esway created a new Swift Water Rescue Team for Cocke County, which has gone on to save multiple lives in Cocke County when emergency incidents have occurred. He is also responsible for helping implement the first mass notification system in the county’s history.
To be recognized for the award, a director must be nominated for the honor by one of his fellow directors across the State of Tennessee. Esway’s nomination was made by Blount County EMA Director Lance Coleman. The event that sparked Esway’s nomination for the award occurred in October of 2021 when a woman and four children were rescued from a vehicle that had been submerged by water in the French Broad River.
Video footage of the successful rescue went viral and international, and the story was picked up by both local and national news outlets as well as the Weather Channel.
Official records from that day indicate the French Broad River was running at 18,200 cubic feet per second (CFS) with an estimated water temperature of 50 degrees. No official gauge reading was taken at the rescue site, but the estimated CFS was between 12,000 and 15,000. For comparison, a safe commercial rafting trip will launch at between 1,200 and 2,000 CFS. Raft companies will not launch trips past 10,000 CFS because of the danger involved.
Esway said that following the rescue, he received emails and phone calls from New Zealand, Great Britain, Connecticut and places west of the Mississippi inquiring how the rescue was performed and team established.
The creation of the Swift Water Rescue Team was a year in the making after Esway conceived the idea in the summer of 2020. The need for such a team became evident as many of the county’s 36,000 residents and over 800,000 private and commercial boaters enjoy the waterways each year.
Esway pitched the idea to County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, who tasked him with conceptualizing a solution for the many waterborne incidents in the county. He presented his proposal to the County Budget Committee in early spring of 2021. The committee voted to approve the proposal that was added to the EMA budget for the new fiscal year. Cocke County’s first Swift Water team was approved by the County Legislative Body in subsequent meetings, which gave him the go ahead to seek out equipment and personnel.
“I needed to select a team and research the gear and equipment that would be needed to keep them safe and the training that was needed to ensure mission success,” Esway said. “I remember on June 30 of 2021 that I had selected the guys who I felt were capable of handling any swift water rescue situation that the county may face.
“I composed a text message that said each of you are unaware of the fact that I have been watching you intently and have spoken with your chiefs and sheriff. I have watched you out in the field, and I’m writing to let you know that you seven has been hand selected to serve on the first ever Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team. It is my intent to put you in harm’s way, and if you select this position it will be on a voluntary basis. Please indicate with a reply your willingness to serve. Within 3 minutes all seven had written back that they were in. It was really cool to see that happen.”
With Esway at the helm of the team, Rescue 3 International trained the eight men who are currently serving as members. The training session was set for the weekend of October 2-3, 2021, and after two days in the Pigeon River, the team received its certificate to operate.
Little did they know that they would be called into service a mere three days later on October 7. The tone out came from dispatch at just before 5 p.m. that day and the team sprang into action.
“We have swift water rescue teams around the state that are pulling off rescues all the time,” Esway said. “I’d say we have gotten more attention than they have, and I guess in seeing those stories Lance Coleman did a write up and submitted it to the EMAT board, which led me to be selected for the Achievement Award for the rescue and the work that went into it.”
Esway was unaware he had been nominated for the award or was even set to receive the honor. He only found out about the recognition because he had decided not to attend the annual conference. Mayor Ottinger informed Esway his plans should change as he was to be honored by his peers at the ceremony.
“I was very happy to receive the award and proud to bring that back to Cocke County to give the county that positive image and recognition. Talking with my peers, the perception of Cocke County has greatly shifted in the last couple of years. There are a lot of positive things coming out of the fire departments, Sheriff’s Office, our volunteer agencies and emergency management. We are getting calls now from other directors on techniques, tactics and procedures. They want to know how Cocke County is doing this. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”
Patrick Sheehan, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director (TEMA), presented Esway with his award and gave him a handshake for a job well done. The EMAT magazine distributed in April of this year featured an in depth look at the rescue and highlighted the work done by team members, which gave those across the state a glimpse into the seriousness of the incident that occurred that day. The article was read aloud during the ceremony that had more than 300 individuals in attendance.
Esway said you could hear a pin drop as the write up was read and each person waited anxiously for the conclusion even though many knew the rescue was successful. He called that particular moment very humbling.
“I may not be from here but I am invested,” Esway said. “I may not have been born and raised here, but I love this place and these people as if I always was. It makes it easy for me to do what I do because I have such affection for them. I want them to be taken care of, and I want them to be guarded. One of the Sheriff’s deputies referred to me when speaking to someone else as being the guardian of the county. It kind of stuck, but it’s a nickname that I am proud to have.”
The progression that has taken place over the last several years in terms of emergency response has been highlighted by Esway through the Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page. He said he has not been bashful about creating posts to showcase the work of the county’s many agencies. Esway wants people to know that all of these individuals are doing extraordinary work, which in turn bolsters resident’s confidence when emergency events are taking place.
The life saving work being performed by the team was also recognized in another way. Mayor Ottinger sent a letter to the East Tennessee Foundation detailing the works of the team and asking for their assistance in the purchase of a rescue boat.
Not long after sending the letter, the Shults Family Foundation, through the East Tennessee Foundation, contributed $12,400 toward the purchase of the boat, and an anonymous donor provided another $18,000. The more than $30,000 in grant funds will be used to purchase a very specific vessel that can operate in the various creeks and rivers across Cocke County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.