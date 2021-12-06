English Mountain Christian Church (166 Epley Road) will presents a concert of Christmas Songs by Sun-joo Oh, Lyric-Coloratura Soprano and Professor of Voice in the Department of Music at East Tennessee State University, on Sunday afternoon, December 12 at 3 p.m.
Song selections will include both contemporary and traditional songs and will include arrangements by Ruth Elaine Schram, Jay Althouse, and Mark Hayes. The program will include poems, scripture readings, and responsive readings to enhance the program. Throughout the program, the congregation will sing traditional Christmas Carols.
Sunny, as she is known by her friends, has earned a loyal following from audiences throughout the country with her charm and vocal agility. Her lyric-coloratura roles have received dazzling reviews from critics everywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.