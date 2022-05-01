A Newport native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines. Chief Petty Officer James Mooneyham serves as an electronics technician and joined the Navy to continue the family tradition.
“My grandfather inspired me to join the Navy,” said Mooneyham. “He was in the 82nd Airborne in WWII, and he was always a strong inspiration. I didn’t want to do the same thing as he did and I wanted to do my own thing, so I joined the Navy.”
Mooneyham attended Cocke County High School and graduated in 2003. Today, Mooneyham uses skills and values similar to those found in Newport.
“It’s a small town and everyone knows everyone,” said Mooneyham. “I learned about a strong sense of family and service to the country.”
These lessons have helped Mooneyham while serving aboard Submarine Readiness Squadron 31.
