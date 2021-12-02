Several individuals, businesses and organizations have joined forces to make the upcoming Christmas holiday bright for children across the community.
Angela Huskey-Grooms of State Farm Insurance and Joe Lane of Lane’s Wiring & Summit Electrical Services started a toy drive in Cocke County nearly three years ago. The East Tennessee Jeepers Club has held multiple successful toy drives over the years to benefit various parts of the county as well.
This year they have come together and are working under the name of Cocke County’s Christmas Angels. The names of children across the county school system were submitted to the group as individuals who may need help to make their Christmas morning special.
The group will be accepting donations of toys through Dec. 15, and the items will be distributed on Dec. 18 at Memorial Baptist Church. For more information or to submit a name, contact Huskey-Grooms at 423-623-2421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.