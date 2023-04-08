An apparent dispute over a computer allegedly left two people with stab wounds and a wet apartment.
According to a report from the Newport Police Department, police were sent to Lucky Pawn apartments Tuesday regarding the incident, which came in as a home invasion and stabbing.
Patrolman Paul Weber states in his report that he encountered the alleged victims, Michele Sizemore and Roger Ashworth, who had visible wounds. Sizemore had a small laceration to her right hand and Ashworth was bleeding from his right arm. Both said the wounds came from the same pocket knife from Billy Steward.
Both stated Steward entered their apartment unannounced and unwelcome and started arguing over the sale of a computer. They said Steward became aggressive and threw a bucket of mop water all over the apartment and then pulled out a pocket knife and started threatening them and their dog.
Ashworth, per the report, said when he stepped in front of Sizemore to protect her, Steward slashed his arm with the knife and also cut Sizemore’s hand. At that time, both Sizemore and Ashworth say Sizemore grabbed a bat to defend themselves. Steward then ran from the apartment and left in the passenger seat of a black sedan.
Patrolman Weber located Steward’s wallet containing his ID outside the residence and then located Steward a short distance away at his residence on Melton Avenue.
Weber’s report indicates Steward did have the pocket knife on him and it appeared to have been cleaned, but had some dried blood on it. Weber states Steward gave conflicting accounts of the incident and told Weber he was there with permission, but left without any altercation after Ashworth let his dog loose on him.
Steward was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Hamblen County for violation of probation. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Both Ashworth and Sizemore indicated they wished to prosecute for aggravated assault and burglary.
