A lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District court in Greeneville by a former inmate at Cocke County Jail, alleging he suffered serious injuries as a result of being beaten by other inmates at the jail in March 2022.
The suit is seeking at least $500,000 in compensatory damages and at least $1 million in punitive damages.
The suit filed by attorney Lance K. Baker of The Baker Law Firm in Knoxville on behalf of Steven J. Laws names Cocke County, former Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes and several others as defendants in the civil rights action.
The alleged incident occurred prior to current Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis and current Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball taking office.
”I have not had the opportunity to read the suit due to it not being served on the county as far as I have seen or been notified,” said Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball on Thursday. “We were notified that a suit was pending but have not seen anything else other than what we have read in the media.”
Laws, who according to the suit was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges, alleges he was “savagely and repeatedly beaten by several other inmates over the course of an hour, losing consciousness ... He was beaten and stomped in his cell, dragged into the showers and beaten and kicked again, and dragged back to his cell, beaten and kicked again.”
The suit goes on to claim Laws sustained “serious head and facial trauma, including a concussion, multiple jaw fractures that required emergency surgery, lacerations, bruises, swelling and injuries to his neck, back and hips.”
It further alleges Laws was left in his cell for 12 hours without security checks after sustaining his alleged injuries and at the time of his booking, the jail exceeded its 120-person maximum capacity.
The suit also names Quality Corrections Healthcare, which the suit states was contracted by Cocke County to provide medical services to the jailed inmates. It alleges QCHC nurses did not render “meaningful medical assistance, much less get a doctor’s opinion, call EMS or send (Laws) to the hospital” and only recommended he be given Tylenol and ice packs.
In addition, the following claims are among those being made in the lawsuit:
- Failure to protect
- Failure to train and supervise correction officers
- Denial of medical care or failure to provide adequate medical care
- Intentional reckless or negative infliction of emotional distress
The suit states that Laws was bailed out the next night by his mother and was seen in an emergency room and by a dentist, who according to the suit, diagnosed Laws with a fractured jaw and advised he should be sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Per the lawsuit, Laws was diagnosed with facial trauma, a non-displaced left mandibular angle fracture, a right mandibular parasymphyseal fracture, a fully erupted tooth, an impacted tooth and a partially impacted tooth. The suit states surgery was performed with medical bills totaling “approximately $34,000.”
In seeking damages, the suit alleges Laws has “suffered nightmares, severe headaches, stress and anxiety, memories of the trauma, depression, irritability, hyper-vigilance, loss of sleep, fear of sleep, difficulty concentrating and lives in fear of being assaulted.”
The plaintiff is asking for a jury trial.
As of press time, no official response has been filed to the lawsuit by attorneys representing Cocke County.
This suit follows on the heels of a $32 million lawsuit filed against Cocke County in the death of an inmate while in custody. Like this lawsuit, the incident pre-dated the administration of the current mayor and sheriff.
