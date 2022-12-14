More information has been released about the shootout that led to a manhunt that lasted several hours on Friday. The incident, which started at Northport around 6 a.m., ended at about 1:20 p.m. when Gary Ball, 35, of the Irish Cut community, was taken into custody.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating the circumstances leading to the officer-involved shooting at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James B. “Jimmy” Dunn.
According to the TBI news release, Newport Police Department (NPD) responded to a 911 call that there was a driver of a white car on East Broadway pointing a handgun at a female passenger. He was also reportedly waving the handgun out the window. The driver was identified as Gary Ball.
When officers arrived on the scene, Ball refused to stop, then the pursuit began. While traveling along Highway 25-70 Ball fired shots at Cocke County deputies who were helping the NPD. He continued driving along East Highway 25-70, making several turns.
Right before 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Blazer Street and North Street, Ball shot at NPD officers, and the officers returned fire. No one was struck by the gunfire.
In the scanner traffic, officers are heard saying that he had the laser pointed at them (which is to help with getting on target) and that he was pointing the gun in their direction.
Bullets struck Rocky Top Grafix, which is located at 622 North Street. There were bullet holes in the window, and bullets also struck the door frame. Friday afternoon TBI agents had gone to check the damage on the building and investigate the area. They had numbered the bullet holes and collected evidence.
According to reports from the scene, as well as the E-911 recording, Ball shot toward a pedestrian. On scanner traffic, an officer can be heard saying, “he just shot at that pedestrian.” Dispatch repeatedly relayed messages to the officers from Ball, as he was apparently calling in to 911.
Reportedly, other shots were fired during the pursuit. In the scanner traffic, officers report that they are passing Stokely Memorial Library.
The pursuit then continued until Ball reached Fairview Street. Officers could be heard on the E-911 recording saying that he apparently had a flat tire. Reportedly, police had tried using spike strips to stop the vehicle earlier.
Ball then exited the vehicle, and ran from the area. After 1 p.m., Ball was located at a vacant home off Missionary Ridge Road in the Castle Heights community. He was reportedly hidden in an outbuilding.
Reportedly, he responded to verbal commands and came out of the building with his hands up.
Prior to his capture, witnesses had reported him in their backyards, running through the neighborhood and even trying to get into houses. There was thick fog in the area on Friday, which may have hindered the search.
During the manhunt, Highway 25-70 was closed at the Highway 73 intersection for several hours.
At this time, there is an active and ongoing investigation. TBI agents are independently working to determine the events that led up to the shooting, and they are conducting interviews and collecting evidence. The TBI will share investigative findings with the District Attorney General Dunn’s office for further consideration and review.
“The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement,” the release stated.
