Ball apprehended

This photo shows Gary Ball shortly after being apprehended Friday following an extensive manhunt.

 Facebook photo

More information has been released about the shootout that led to a manhunt that lasted several hours on Friday. The incident, which started at Northport around 6 a.m., ended at about 1:20 p.m. when Gary Ball, 35, of the Irish Cut community, was taken into custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating the circumstances leading to the officer-involved shooting at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James B. “Jimmy” Dunn.

