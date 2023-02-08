COSBY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening resulted in the death of three people. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, on Hooper Highway (Highway 321) at Baxter Road near Cosby.

The report indicates that Chad Edward Pippin, 43, of Cosby, was traveling north on Hooper Highway in a 2013 Nissan Altima. A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Angela Denise Barnes, 48, of Cosby, was traveling south on Hooper Highway.

