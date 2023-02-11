Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Sutton found himself in a high-speed chase after pulling over a vehicle Feb. 4 on West Highway 25-70 for not having its headlights on.

According to his report, after making the stop at the intersection of Creeskide Way and East 25-70 and checking the driver, who identified himself as Eddie Williams, through dispatch, Sutton saw two passengers exit the vehicle. When he ordered them to stop, the driver of the vehicle fled from the stop with both passenger doors open and went across two lanes at a high rate of speed.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.