KNOXVILLE—Goodwill Industries-Knoxville now offers Google IT Professional Certificate Programs for those in East Tennessee interested in launching careers in information technology. The program is designed to take beginners to job readiness in six months.
Support roles in IT are included in the best jobs over the next decade, growing faster than many other occupations. Participants in the program receive the skills needed to succeed in this highly competitive workforce. Scholarship opportunities through Goodwill give an individual the opportunity to change their lives at no cost.
The program is a five-course program and includes computer networking, systems administration, cybersecurity and more. The course is completed online with Goodwill instructors-guided training and support.
Goodwill will assist with job placement for students upon completion of the program. Graduates will have the opportunity to share their resumes with top companies seeking entry-level IT support.
Registration is under way. Interested applicants can learn more about the program by emailing GoogleProgram@gwiktn.org or calling 865-588-8567. Additional information is available on www.GoodwillKnoxville.org/googleit.
About Goodwill Industries
Goodwill Industries-Knoxville, Inc. operates 29 retail locations throughout its 15-county service area in East Tennessee. The purpose of Goodwill Industries-Knoxville, Inc. is changing lives and strengthening families by helping people reach their full potential through community-relevant job training, work experiences, and career services. For more information, call 865.588.8567 or visit www.goodwillknoxville.org.
