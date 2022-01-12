Tennessee Republicans on Wednesday released their plan to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats, sparking alarm among Democratic leaders who warned that the new map unfairly affects Black voters and will face legal challenges.
“This is a vicious map," said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat. "There was no stone unturned in this map to give a complete 100-year advantage to the majority party.”
Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation consists of seven Republicans and just two Democrats, whose districts center on Nashville and Memphis. For months, Democratic lawmakers and community activists have pleaded with GOP lawmakers to keep Nashville’s seat whole, arguing that the Davidson County district has remained intact for nearly 200 years.
However, they've had very little sway inside the Republican-controlled General Assembly as it moves through it's once-a-decade task of carving new legislative and congressional districts.
