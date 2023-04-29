The Newport Regional Planning Commission (NRPC) recommended Tuesday approving the replat of Sequoyah Drive and Cosby Highway properties for the construction of a Zaxby’s restaurant contingent upon the successful rezoning of the Sequoyah Drive lot.
The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) passed an ordinance rezoning the Sequoyah Drive lot from residential to commercial at its meeting earlier this month.
Mayor Roland A. Dykes, III, made the motion to make the recommendation to the BMA. Commissioner Rick Carr seconded the motion. Commissioner Randall Freeman abstained from the vote.
The commission also agreed to make the recommendation to the BMA to change the language to 309.l.i regarding Electric Reader Boards. The change would be to subsection (f), which would say the following:
“60 percent of the total sign area must be permanent lettering or marking that meets the definition of an on-premise sign for the entity being promoted by the on-premise sign. Meaning no more than 40 percent of the total sign area can be electronic reader board.”
Newport City Community Development Director Gary Carver explained that the guidelines were lacking proper wording regarding what percentage of the sign can be an electronic reader board.
Commissioner Jim McSween asked how those percentages would compare to the existing reader boards in the city, and Carver confirmed that most would be in compliance. He said The Bottle Shop’s sign would not, but it was grandfathered in because it existed before the business was annexed into the city. He explained Cinema 4’s reader board is different because it was by special permit.
Carver explained that the city’s C-2 and C-3 zones are the only places where reader boards are allowed. A previous discussion did not lead to allowing electronic reader boards in the downtown area.
The only action of business by the Newport Board of Zoning and Appeals was approval of the minutes from last month’s meeting. There was no new business to discuss.
