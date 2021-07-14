East Tennessee Artscapes was the recipient of an Arts Build Communities grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Due to the disruptions to the school year in 2020-21, the group creatively adapted to the circumstances.
Working with the Boys and Girls club, Artscapes provided over thirty children with at-home art kits to share with their families. The kits came with a link to a YouTube video that families could follow along just like Bob Ross’ show.
Artscapes has applied for an Arts Build Communities grant again for this year. If awarded, the group plans to organize a book with submissions from community members concerning their experiences during 2020.
