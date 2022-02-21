Nine men graduated from an addiction program Friday at the Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, and are now advancing to the next stages in their recovery.
They are not to be considered out early, but have instead earned their place back in society through layers of hard work, proven sobriety and a commitment to improving themselves, by way of a new recovery system in the county jail, known as the Tennessee Jail Chemical Addiction Program, or JCAP, which started last summer.
All men on the stage overcame many barriers and challenges to get where they are today, but continue to face stigma, said WestCare Tennessee Program Director Shandi Hill during her speech to the audience and graduates of the program. Standing on stage, she turned around and thanked them for overcoming those challenges, and working with her and her team.
She said their challenges continue, as graduates from the program must now press on in the shadow of their histories, as they attempt to live, and find work, dragging behind them the social perceptions, and misconceptions, of addiction.
