After more than 14 years of leading the congregation at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Newport, Reverend Jesse L. Jones, Jr. has left to pastor at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Morristown.
Jones was celebrated at the Community Center in March, where more than 70 people came to send him off and wish him well. Perhaps the most exciting part of that day – and least expected – came when City Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III presented Jones with a proclamation stating that March 19 will be a day of celebration in honor of Rev. Jesse L. Jones, Jr.
Jones was asked to pastor in 2007 when Macedonia Baptist Church was looking for a pastor. Now, as they look again, Jones thanks the city of Newport and the congregation of Macedonia Baptist Church.
He has worked to unify the community across denominations and different churches as part of Unity in the Community, a movement of the Holy Spirit to mitigate division and bring the community together.
It was the Holy Spirit that brought him to Newport in the first place, Jones says, and it is the Holy Spirit that continues to guide him to his new work in.
