NEWPORT—The Cocke County Legislative Body met in a special called meeting Monday night where they approved a county budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
Commissioners voted to give county employees a 1% raise across the board, while removing all individual raises.
The body also set the tax rate at $2.56.
This was a reappraisal year for Cocke County, and property values increased.
The county cannot collect more taxes in a reappraisal year than in the previous fiscal year.
This led to the decrease from a $2.84 tax rate to $2.56.
Commissioners took the general suggestion of the County Budget Committee, but moved money around for several specific reasons.
Commissioner Norman Smith made a motion to cut $30,000 from the other salaries and wages line item for the County Fire Department. His motion passed with an 11-2 vote, with one commissioner being absent.
Smith said the county continues to increase funding for the department while local volunteer departments suffer.
“Why can’t we continue to operate with the same amount as last year,” Smith asked.
“We are paying out the eyeballs to stay at this level while volunteer department are suffering and struggling for money.”
The $30,000 cut from that line item will be disbursed evenly to all of the county’s VFD substations.
Smith also made a motion to move one penny from the unassigned general fund to the solid waste and sanitation fund.
That motion passed unanimously. That move increased the department’s budget by $60,634.
Smith said that new equipment like computers, printers and other items are needed for the department.
The newly formed Solid Waste Board recently took control of the landfill that was once under the control of the county mayor.
Commissioner Terry Dawson, chairman of that board, said the department is starting from scratch.
“We appreciate the mayor’s help with the transition, but we are basically starting from ground zero,” Dawson said.
“It would take nearly $20,000 for just the small things I have on my list.”
County Finance Director Heather McGaha said some of the $1.2 million the county will receive from the state could help cover upgrades in technology for the department.
The money was given to the county as part of the federal government’s Coronavirus relief package.
Another small cut made to the budget was the removal of the $3,000 pay increase for McGaha.
For years the salary of the finance director has been tied to the lowest paid elected official in the county, which is the county trustee.
There has been discussion on the resolution that put this measure in place.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said it is not a mandate that the finance director receive a raise.
He argued that it should be based on merit as well as years of experience.
The crux of the issue for Clevenger was the $32,000 penalty the county was assessed for a late tax deposit to the Internal Revenue Service in 2019.
“The raise being tied to the trustee’s salary is not true,” Clevenger said.
“We had to pay $32,000 because of a finding we had in our audit. If things like this aren’t getting done, then I don’t think she (McGaha) deserves a raise. If she gets a raise then you better be ready to answer questions from your constituents.”
Commissioner Smith noted that measures have been put in place so that a penalty like this will not occur in the future.
He said that giving the raise would be “hard for other county employees to see.”
Commissioner Calvin Ball made a motion to keep McGaha’s salary at its current amount. The motion stipulated this would only be for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The motion passed by an 8-5 vote.
Another change the commissioners made was to move $17,000 from the unassigned general fund to contributions. This was done so the county could donate the money to Walters State Community College.
The money will go towards classroom equipment at the Tanner Building in Newport. WSCC will hold classes there this fall.
Money in the new budget that was intended for the debt service fund was used to balance other line items.
While debt service will not be funded this year, chairman Clay Blazer noted the county has a fund balance in that line item of $6 million. He called this year a wash.
“We are not putting extra money into debt services this year, but it is not a detriment to us,” Blazer said.
“There is a $6 million fund balance in that account. We used the money that would have been put into that line to help balance this year. It’s basically a wash, and we’re just not adding to it.”
All of the various modifications made by the commission left the county with an unassigned general fund balance of $209,017 for the new fiscal year.
With a budget passed, the county narrowly avoided missing the state’s deadline of June 30.
