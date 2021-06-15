NEWPORT—A multi-car crash occurred Monday afternoon just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 160 and 321.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and multiple county agencies responded to the scene.
Traffic was diverted for some time, as two helicopters were used to transport the crash victims to area hospitals.
THP is working on a preliminary crash report at this time, and has not released the identities of the individuals involved.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, County Fire Department, Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department and First Call EMS provided support at the scene.
Look for more details on this accident in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk, or online at www.newportplaintalk.com.
