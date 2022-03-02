NEWPORT—Cocke County will receive $6.9 million in federal funds provided through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). County Legislative Body (CLB) members approved portions of an ARP spending plan last week after a lengthy discussion.
The plan called for $2.5 million to be allocated toward the Cosby sewer line project, $2 million to be set aside for a building project, $1.1 million for county employee premium pay and $320,000 to support nonprofits.
The modifications to the plan began after commissioner Casey Gilliam asked for money to be allocated toward the County Highway Department. With prices increasing due to inflation, Gilliam asked for $1 million in funds be put toward asphalt for county roads.
Finance director Heather McGaha said the initial plan would leave just over $1 million if approved as presented. The county has plans to use the remaining funds toward matches for various grants. Without major modification to the plan, the $1 million for paving wouldn’t be possible.
Gilliam said he would settle for $500,000 if money could be shifted within the plan. Commissioner Forest Clevenger made the recommendation to take any excess funds that aren’t used for the building project and allocate them toward paving.
Commissioners agreed with Clevenger’s proposal but removed the building project from the spending plan for now. The County Budget Committee will review things to see if any funds will be remaining once the building is constructed.
An item added to the plan was requested by Partnership President Lucas Graham during the body’s December meeting. Graham asked for $447,000 in ARP funds be set aside to run water and sewer lines in the county’s new innovation park. The conversation devolved at that juncture on Tuesday after the body looked at the $325,000 to be given to county nonprofits.
When nonprofits submitted their requests the amount available to them was set at $750,000. Some commissioners questioned why the amount was cut so drastically from the original number.
“The amount is $325,000 now, but when the applications were submitted it was $750,000,” commissioner Norman Smith said. “Many found the application confusing and they all need the help. We’ve got volunteer fire departments that can’t even afford to operate, and I think we need to help them out.”
Smith asked for each volunteer fire department and the Newport Rescue Squad to receive $12,000 from the $325,000 allotment. Fellow District 3 representative Terry Dawson questioned the $2.5 million for the Cosby sewer line. He said Centerview has been left out of equation when it comes to improvements.
“We’ve helped Parrottsville and now Cosby, but I’ve asked for a water line for a hydrant in Centerview for years,” Dawson said. “Our volunteer fire department is forced to come back to the school to fill up our trucks with water. Two homes recently burned and I think one could have been saved if we did’t have to travel so far for water.
“There was $750,000 and now $325,000 but nobody is saying what’s going on. It’s time we do something for our people, and I’m just speaking for the third district.”
Commissioner Forest Clevenger came to the defense of the Cosby project and innovation park funds due the likelihood of an economic return. Finished sewer and water lines in the park using ARP funds would allow all other grants rewarded to Cocke County to be used for grading.
Once finished, all sites within the park would be ready for a pad and construction. The Cosby sewer line will run to Cosby school, which has a nearly 40-year-old system in place that has failed in the past.
“What we are funding will put us in better shape to help Centerview and the other districts,” Clevenger said. “If we spend it on something with no return it’s a waste of money. We have a lot of needs and everyone has their hands out. We will see the biggest return by doing what we’re doing.”
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said a grant is available to do a study on the county’s water and sewer needs. Running the needed lines across the county would cost millions, which relegates the county to doing small portions. Ottinger said grants are usually awarded for water lines in areas that will receive the greatest benefit.
Commissioner Smith said a county wide study was done in 2010-11 and the Centerview area was second on the list to receive improvements. Del Rio jumped to the top due to issues with water at the elementary school then the list was forgotten, according to Smith.
“Several years ago a study was done across the county and list created stating who would receive improvements,” Smith said. “Del Rio jumped due to bad water at the school, but Bybee Road was next on the list. We talked to people about that 10 to 12 years ago but everything stopped. In Bybee the water is black from sulphur so its high on people’s priority list.”
A vote was held and the majority of the body approved of the additional funds for the innovation park as well as Smith’s recommendation for the VFDs and Rescue Squad.
The final vote was 10-3 with commissioners Smith, Dawson and Pete Bright voting against the plan. Commissioner Jonathan Laws did not attend the meeting. Once the budget committee reviews the building plans a secondary vote will be needed to add it back to the overall plan, with or without money for paving.
That plan will then be submitted for the state to review. The building, if approved, would house the Election Commission, be used for storage and also be a meeting place for the CLB.
CLB members already approved premium pay for county employees, which accounts for a large portion of the ARP funds. Those payments were distributed on Friday, Feb. 25, according to Mayor Ottinger.
