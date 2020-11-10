NEWPORT—Two people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Newport Monday morning.
Several first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Cosby Highway and Templin Street concerning a vehicle accident just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas learned Marty Coakley, 62, Newport was Southbound on Cosby Highway when a 2005 Buick, operated by Jennifer Thomas, 59, pulled out in front of him after turning onto Cosby Highway from Templin Street.
According to the report, both Coakley and Thomas sustained injuries following the accident. Coakley was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment.
In addition, he was cited for driving on a suspended license and violation of financial responsibility.
The Newport Fire Department and First Call Ambulance Service responded to the scene.
