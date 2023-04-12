Wendy Hamil of Newport fondly remembers her son, Joseph Micheal Hance, who died at age 19 in 2006. Hamil made the decision to donate her son’s organs after he was removed from life support and died. While her son is deceased, many parts of him are still alive today. In fact, donating her son’s organs helped her recover from the trauma of losing him later in a very unexpected way.

Hance was only 12 years old when he lost his balance and the back of his neck began to swell. The doctor noted his blood count was off too, but sent him home. His mother recalls that day very well. “He was home for about 45 minutes before he turned bluish gray. We did CPR as we waited for the ambulance to come. He ended up in a medical helicopter transport for an emergency ride to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. Hance was unconscious for 11 days with a feeding tube. After 38 weeks at Children’s Hospital, Hance was completely paralyzed. He was sent to a rehab in Atlanta for another 48 weeks. He regained some mobility in his arms from the elbow to his hands only. He was sent home with a tracheotomy and a poor diagnosis for his future. But Hance had other plans.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.