Wendy Hamil of Newport fondly remembers her son, Joseph Micheal Hance, who died at age 19 in 2006. Hamil made the decision to donate her son’s organs after he was removed from life support and died. While her son is deceased, many parts of him are still alive today. In fact, donating her son’s organs helped her recover from the trauma of losing him later in a very unexpected way.
Hance was only 12 years old when he lost his balance and the back of his neck began to swell. The doctor noted his blood count was off too, but sent him home. His mother recalls that day very well. “He was home for about 45 minutes before he turned bluish gray. We did CPR as we waited for the ambulance to come. He ended up in a medical helicopter transport for an emergency ride to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. Hance was unconscious for 11 days with a feeding tube. After 38 weeks at Children’s Hospital, Hance was completely paralyzed. He was sent to a rehab in Atlanta for another 48 weeks. He regained some mobility in his arms from the elbow to his hands only. He was sent home with a tracheotomy and a poor diagnosis for his future. But Hance had other plans.
He began to walk after being told he would not
His mother was told Hance would never walk again, but they were wrong. It took 5 years, but Hance began to walk from one end of the house all the way out to the car unassisted. And later he regained even more movement. His mother was delighted with his progress. At 18 years of age, Hance felt ready to get his driver’s license. His mother was not in favor of him driving, but that decision was his. “I didn’t think getting his license would be possible. I did not expect them to issue him one and to my surprise they did. So I started letting him drive a little here and there,” Hamil said.
But one night while driving home Hance had a fatal car crash. “I think his lack of coordination may have caused him to hit the gas instead of the brake,” Hamil said. Hance first hit a fence, which was embedded in the hood, and then spun and hit a tree. When Hamil rushed to University of Tennessee Medical Center to be with Hance, she learned he had severed his spinal cord and had just five hours left before his organs would begin to shut down. Hance was on life support.
A request to donate his organs
“That’s when the doctor came in and asked if I would consider donating his organs. At first I said no. I couldn’t bear the thought that losing him was a reality, much less harvesting organs. But the doctor then explained that there were other people in the hospital right now, just like me, praying for a miracle and my son could make those miracles happen. I finally agreed that if he couldn’t survive, I would sign the papers with one exception. Joe had my eyes and I wanted those eyes to stay with Joe,” Hamil said.
His brother rushed in to see him and his life support was disconnected. Hamil wanted to see for herself that her son could not survive. He could not, and died from his injuries immediately. “Joe was my closest boy because he stayed at home with me the longest. The pain was unbearable,” Hamil recounted. The depression Hamil felt afterwards was too much. “My whole body began shutting down. I was in a wheelchair for 10 months,” she said.
Thank you letters
But then something began happening that helped bring Hamil out of her depressive state and she began to physically recover as well. Hamil began receiving thank you letters from her son’s organ recipients. “The lady who received Joe’s heart asked if he liked sweets. She said she had never liked them until she received his heart. Yes, Joe loved sweets,” Hamil fondly recalled. Hamil also received a letter from the wife of the lung recipient. He passed away from another complication, but she said it gave them five more months together. She also learned his liver went to a lady who made a full recovery. Hamil began to realize that parts of her son were still living and that was part of her own recovery too.
His mother sends a message
His mother sends a message to the public. “Joe was loving and I knew if he could help someone he would have. I have to look at the people who lived longer and those still living with Joe’s organs. Though I didn’t want to donate any part of Joe at the time, it turned out to be a very good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.