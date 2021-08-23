NEWPORT—The Bread Basket, a Newport food ministry, held an enormous, successful yard sale recently to raise money to purchase of a vehicle large enough to haul the supply of food to stock its pantry.
“Thanks to our neighborhood Lowe's and especially Manager Tracy Brimmer for allowing us to hold the fundraiser in their parking lot which gave us a lot of visibility,” said Trish Clapper, Manager of The Bread Basket.
She continued, “We had a large number of people come by and purchase items, and we were extremely pleased with the amount of money we raised. There are a lot of people to thank for helping us with this important event, from those that donated items to the volunteers who helped manage the sale.”
Currently, The Bread Basket has to spend its limited budget to rent a Uhaul to pick up food; and another issue is that it’s not sufficient to keep perishable items fresh in the hot weather. So the money raised by this event will help us towards our goal, Clapper explained.
If you are interested in donating money for the purchase of a vehicle, please contact Trish at (423) 623-8630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.