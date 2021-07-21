COSBY—Counselors at Cosby High School recently released registration information and schedule pick-up dates for students.
ALL CHS students will report to Cosby High School by 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3rd for their first day of school, dismissing at 1:00 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be served. If you have any questions regarding bus transportation, call the Cocke County Bus Garage at 423- 623-2757.
CHS Counseling Staff will be available to pre-register any new enrollees on July 29 and 30, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
These registration dates are for ANY incoming students who are NEW to the area and for incoming 9th -graders who did NOT participate in high school registration at their elementary school in the spring.
A custodial parent or legal guardian must register the child for enrollment.
The main items requested for beginning-of-the-year enrollment include, but may not be limited to the following: 1) Official transcript, attendance, and discipline records from previous high school. If the student is entering high school as a first-time freshman, documentation verifying promotion to the 9th grade, 2) Copy of Birth Certificate & Social Security information, 3) TN Certificate of Immunization, 4) TWO separate proofs of residency in the parent’s/guardian’s name, ex. bill, lease, etc., 5) Custody documentation (as applicable), and 6) IEP/Psychological for students receiving special education services (as applicable).
All official school records that are submitted by the parent must come in a sealed envelope from the previous school OR the counseling staff can send a request for the records to be submitted directly to them from the previous school by fax.
The schedules for 10th–12th graders will be available for pick-up at CHS on Thursday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Students may also view their schedule via their online Aspen account, once schedules are released.
Aspen log-in information will not be given out over the phone. Please note that July 29 is the ONLY available day for early schedule pick-up. If a student is unable to attend, they will receive their schedule on the first day of school, August 3.
Students MUST have clear accounts in order to receive their schedules (i.e. they must not owe books, calculators, uniforms, etc. from a previous school year). For parking passes ($10), students will need a copy of their driver’s license and proof of insurance.
All rising 9th graders will have the opportunity to attend Freshman Orientation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursday, July 29 at Cosby High School. During this time, freshmen will be able to pick-up their schedules, tour the school facility, and receive locker information.
Students may also view their schedule via their online Aspen account, once schedules are released. Please note that Aspen log-in information will not be given out over the phone.
Once school starts, students may request a schedule change by completing an online drop/add form on the school’s website, CosbyHigh.com. Students may also pick up a paper DROP/ADD form in the Cosby High School lobby. The drop/add request process will begin on August 3 and end on Thursday, August 10, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.