A brief public hearing preceded the monthly Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday evening at city hall. The hearing was regarding Ordinance #2022-12, which is the updated personnel policy for the City of Newport. After there were no comments during the hearing, the ordinance passed on its second reading.
It was explained the ordinance is to remove the old personnel policy and update it with a new version. City Administrator James Finchum explained the new policy complies with current laws and with the insurance company requirements.
Finchum explained that the city department heads reviewed the policy prior to its presentation to the board, and any minor tweaks were made before the council reviewed. Wimberly Lawson Wright Daves and Jones, PLLC, a labor law firm, had reviewed the policy as well.
The city administrator said Mayor Roland Dykes, III, was “feeling under the weather” and was unable to attend the monthly meeting.
In other business, ordinance #2022-13 amending the annual operating budget for 2022-2023 was passed.
Approval was also given to a contract between the City of Newport and Newport Utilities. Finchum explained that that agreement would allow NU to restructure its internal debt between broadband and electrical systems.
Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger said she appreciated the NU Board of Directors “going to bat” for this agreement.
The board also approved a drone policy, which was required by the insurance company for use of the city’s drone. Finchum pointed out it was only applicable to the city drone and regarded who can and cannot operate it, and what can be done with the data gathered.
The board also approved a duck race benefitting Cocke County High School’s boys’ basketball team at the request of Jameszina Rucker. Rucker said the numbered ducks will be sold for $10 each and dropped into the Pigeon River off River Street. The person who has the number for the duck that crosses the finish line first will win a prize.
The duck race is set for Sept. 17, and the proceeds will go toward sending the boys’ basketball team to Tampa, FL, in December to play basketball.
In other business, Finchum reported that COVID-19 has once again affected the city. He said the new variant is very contagious, but does not seem to lead to as severe symptoms as past variants.
He said an entire shift at the Newport Police Department had tested positive, and now they are facing a similar situation at the Newport Fire Department.
Finchum said litter pickup is set for this weekend, and the litter pickup events have had good turnout. “I commend all our volunteers for coming in and battling the heat while cleaning up our city,” he said. Plans are to start early, before the temperatures rise, he noted.
Upon the recommendation of the Cocke County Library Board, the board approved appointing Sacha Steele to the library board to replace Elizabeth Parker, who just finished her term on the board. It was pointed out that the appointment to the library board did not have to be voted on, but instead, is appointed by the mayor.
At the request of City Recorder Tina Matthews, the board approved a contract for a new copy machine from Rogersville Office Supply. She said only one bid was received.
City Streets Superintendent told the board that they had one bid for the annual contract for paving, and it was from Blalock Paving, Inc. The board voted to accept the bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.