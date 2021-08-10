NEWPORT—After tabling the issue from their July meeting, the Newport City Board of Education voted 4-1 in favor of reinstating a mask mandate for students for the 2021-22 school year. The board had moved their regularly scheduled August 16 meeting up a week so that the decision could be made before students begin their everyday activities.
The meeting’s workshop began with a COVID-19 update from Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan. The duo reported that the school has already received calls regarding three students testing positive, one student being exposed, and one student pending results.
Principal Michael Short reported positive feedback from Newport Grammar’s professional development week, and stated to the board that about 92% of students were present for Monday’s partial school day.
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow reported to the board regarding the success of the school’s Trauma Informed training and expressed that the school was ready for instruction from the board regarding COVID protocols.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer shared that classrooms for grades K-2 now have calming corners for students, and that teachers have learned calming strategies as part of their Trauma Informed training.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton shared with the board the upcoming release of testing data. He also shared that Newport Grammar School was well above average the state average for TCAP participation.
Director Sandy Burchette informed the board of progress on securing bids for third grade bathrooms.
Before the meeting was called to order, the board discussed their course of action regarding COVID protocol for the upcoming school year. Board Member Nathan Vernon opened the discussion, stating that “the pros of wearing a mask are beginning to drastically outnumber the cons of wearing a mask.” Vernon cited the school’s success in staying open last year amid the pandemic because of the precautions that were taken.
Vernon did, however, express concern about the ability of teachers to address subjects like phonics while wearing a mask. Board Chair Jan Brooks brought up the possibility of using face shields or clear masks so that students could see the teacher’s mouth in classes like phonics.
Board member Seth Butler’s position was centered on the balance between safety and efficient operation.
“I think the biggest flak we got last year was when we had to close the school and go virtual, because I understand parents have responsibilities, jobs, et cetera that they must do. In order to operate the school I think we may have to do the masks,” Butler said.
Vice Chair Mickey Powers was next to voice his opinion on the matter. Powers reminded the board that he was the member who made the motion to instate the initial mask mandate last year, and went on to say that he would prefer to avoid a mandate for the upcoming school year.
“I would like to leave this up to the decision of the parents of the children, especially young children. If they feel that their child needs to wear a mask in order to be safe at this school, by all means put a mask on your child and send them to school. If the teachers feel that it’s going to be a danger to them to be here without a mask, wear a mask to school. Masks are hard on children, physically and mentally. It’s hard on them to do this and to breathe carbon-dioxide all day long,” Powers said.
“We have parents and teachers that are smart enough to know what’s best for the children and for them. I’m not saying that this is something that we might not ought to do down the road, but I wish we could hold off just to see what is going to happen and how it’s going to look, because I don’t like the idea of having to make the kids and teachers wear a mask.”
Board member David Perryman followed Powers, taking a much stronger pro-mask.
“During a time of crisis, it’s important that we think of others first. Most of the people that get COVID don’t pass away from COVID, they just get sick and go on, but there’s a group of people out here that, if they get COVID, it’s a death sentence. I don’t think ‘strongly recommending’ is going to make much difference. People are pulled down to the lowest bar, and so most people won’t wear a mask. My recommendation is that we do masks until we know what’s best. It’s too late once we let the genie out of the bottle and we start an outbreak here in our community.”
Board Chair Jan Brooks was the last member to speak, and she stressed the success of last year’s protocol.
“We did a lot of things last year that I want to say are right, because they kept us in school. Everybody didn’t like it, I didn’t like it, but it kept up with some type of normalcy and we kept our kids in school. We were above average in taking our TCAP, we were above average in our attendance, and we were at about 82%. Now we’re at 100%... We all thought in June and July that we had turned the corner, but it seems like it’s come out and hit us from left field again,” Brooks said.
After Brooks finished, several concerned parents asked to speak, sharing their concerns with the efficacy of masks and whether they were necessary.
The meeting was officially called to order at about 6:45 p.m.
In the Business Agenda of the meeting, the board approved the second readings of policies, as well as eight faculty trips for trainings and study councils. The board also approved a trip to the Knoxville Zoo for Summer Readers on September 10.
In their final business items, the board voted 4-1 in favor of reinstating a mask mandate to start the year, 5-0 in favor of utilizing the school’s second cafeteria to promote social distancing during breakfast and lunch, and 4-1 in favor of tabling the instatement of “cohorts,” a system of minimizing infection by restricting students to set groups, until the next meeting.
The board voted in favor of scheduling another meeting on August 23, at 6 p.m. to further discuss the rest of the COVID-19 policies and protocols for the school year. The meeting was adjourned at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.