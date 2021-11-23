Narcotics Lieutenant Max Laughter was in the area of Golf Course Road when a physical domestic assault was reported in the area. Laughter responded and made contact with Patricia Gunter, who was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway.
Gunter stated that she had been in an argument with her grandson, Isaac Williamson, which turned physical when Williamson allegedly hit her and pushed her to the floor. Laughter spoke with Haley Webb, who was inside the residence, and is the girlfriend of Williamson. Webb stated that she heard Williamson screaming at his grandmother and also observed him hit her and push her to the floor.
Webb stated that she got into an argument with Williamson after the initial incident. During the argument, Williamson allegedly struck Webb knocking her to the floor and injuring her fingers. Laughter placed Williamson under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
