NEWPORT - The Newport Regional Planning Commission met Sept. 27 to discuss rezoning some property along Main Street.
City of Newport Community Development Director Gary Carver asked the board to suspend the rules regarding a rezoning request because it was not on the agenda.
He explained that on Main Street, the old Rhyne Lumber Company is currently zoned M-1 as are several other properties in that vicinity including the Hilltop Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and along that end of the street.
“I don’t see that area going back to manufacturing. There is not adequate parking for that type of use of the property there,” Carver said.
He said that as of Monday, there was someone interested in the Rhyne Lumber Company property to turn it into a waste treatment facility that deals with breaking down oils and grease from the grease traps at restaurants. The process involves using enzymes and biological additives to break down the grease.
Carver explained the city would eventually like to extend Main Street on through to Cope Boulevard from where it ends at the old lumber company property. He said the area has four one-acre properties for commercial development.
He explained all the property zoned M-1 could be rezoned at once if the board chose, but the Rhyne property was of main concern. He said the building had been empty for about 20 years, and it would be nice to see that building back in use.
Carver said there had been past interest in the property, but there had been a price issue and there is a possibility an agreement can be made regarding the land. Bill and Patsy Williams own the property.
He suggested the M-1 property be rezoned to C-2, which is a commercial zoning that does allow some manufacturing.
He noted that the grease waste treatment facility would require clearance from the state, but the rezoning of the property may help the facility owners to choose the Newport area. Carver said it was his understanding the business would collect grease from restaurants in surrounding areas, including Sevier County. He said there is apparently a market for the service.
Upon a motion made by board member Jim McSween, which was seconded by Mayor Roland Dykes, III, the board voted to send the recommendation for rezoning the property to the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
