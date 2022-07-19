Three special gift baskets have been created that each have various themes and specialized content inside them. They are just a few of the many raffle items that will be available at the fundraising luncheon.
A trio of antique radios will be up for grabs during the luncheon, which will be held on July 29 at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. The three radios have a combined value of $500. Each of the specially created raffle packages have a similar value.
The Vols collection features several University of Tennessee themed items with the crown jewel being a major collectors item. College Football Hall of Fame member and former UT coach, Phillip Fulmer, signed the UT jacket in the collection. Also featured on the jacket are signatures from football legends like Al Wilson. The jacket will come with a certificate of authenticity.
Several items crafted using barn wood have been collected as raffle items for the fundraising event. This mirror is one of those items that was brought back to life using repurposed materials.
Patriotic residents would love to get their hands on this table featuring an American flag design. The table also comes with a pair of side tables featuring a star and red and blue color pattern.
This chest that will be raffled off at the event was handcrafted using 140-year-old barn wood. The chest also comes with a gift card to bring the total package value to $500.
Items in the Safari Collection are sure to add a special touch to any room in your home. They are just some of the many home decor type items that will be included in the raffle.
Other home decor items include wooden lamps, a cabinet and vegetable box. These items and more will be raffled off to help support the Miranda Genese Hill Scholarship Fund.
NEWPORT—A special fundraiser luncheon to support the Miranda Genese Hill Scholarship Fund will be held on Friday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
The meal for the event will consist of a pulled pork platter with two sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and a bottle of water for $10. A raffle will be held during the luncheon with multiple items up for grabs.
Several specific packages have been specially curated to peak the interest of all those attending the luncheon. All of the donated items in each of the packages feature a value of $500.
Antique radios, barn wood furniture, a .22 revolver with handmade case, home decor items, gift baskets and a very special Vols package will be on display and will go home with lucky winners.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $25. The raffle is scheduled to begin at around 1:15 p.m. that afternoon. There are three locations where individuals that plan to attend the luncheon can pick up tickets for the event and raffle.
Those locations are Joe’s Sporting Goods, Rocky Top Grafix and First Horizon Bank. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the church. Takeout orders will be taken for those who do not wish to attend the luncheon. Delivery is available to locals with a minimum of 10 orders. To schedule a local delivery, call 423-415-9901.
Also available for purchase are positions on the placemats that will be used for the luncheon. The spots are prime advertising locations for local businesses and political candidates alike.
