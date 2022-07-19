NEWPORT—A special fundraiser luncheon to support the Miranda Genese Hill Scholarship Fund will be held on Friday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.

The meal for the event will consist of a pulled pork platter with two sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and a bottle of water for $10. A raffle will be held during the luncheon with multiple items up for grabs.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.