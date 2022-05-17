Flanked by the Cocke County High School Choir, Chief Deputy C.J. Ball opens the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Memorial Service for Fallen Officers on Friday, May 13. National Police Week honors officers killed in the line of duty, and recognizes the families who grieve and supported them.
During her keynote address, U.S. Probation Officer Jennifer Fletcher displays a pair of boots. The boots, she says, represent officers who run into danger. "I see your nine officers who felt like there was something worth dying for," Fletcher said. "When you say there’s something worth dying for, you’re really saying I fought for something worth living for.”
CCSO Lieutenant Wes Keys lays a white rose on a table on the courthouse lawn Friday. Nine roses represent the nine officers killed in the line of duty, going back to April 20, 1899 when Sheriff Joseph S. Dawson was killed by gunfire.
Seven officers fire three volleys on the courthouse lawn. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greeneville City Police Honor Guard gives a 21-gun salute, and plays taps for those killed in the line of duty.
Greene County Sheriff's Office and Greeneville City Police Honor Guard support the memorial service (foreground). Newport and Cocke County officers line up on opposite end of the courthouse lawn (background).
NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service on Friday for fallen officers. The event, held during National Police Week and hosted by Chief Deputy C.J. Ball, honored nine officers killed in the line of duty, and those who passed away while employed with the Newport Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Additionally, the Friday memorial service honored the families of working officers, who make their own sacrifices as a condition of supporting the law enforcement officers in their lives.
Lieutenant Chris Barnes told an audience of about 70 there is a bond between law enforcement, military, emergency service workers and volunteers, recognized at grave sites but forged in life.
