NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service on Friday for fallen officers. The event, held during National Police Week and hosted by Chief Deputy C.J. Ball, honored nine officers killed in the line of duty, and those who passed away while employed with the Newport Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Additionally, the Friday memorial service honored the families of working officers, who make their own sacrifices as a condition of supporting the law enforcement officers in their lives.

Lieutenant Chris Barnes told an audience of about 70 there is a bond between law enforcement, military, emergency service workers and volunteers, recognized at grave sites but forged in life.

See the full story in the Wednesday edition of The Newport Plain Talk.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.