Members of the Tennessee Picnic Association calculate the July 22 deadline for bus trip signups to Harrah’s Casino. The group spends months planning for the annual August 8 Emancipation Day celebration, and is hosting Juneteenth on Sunday outside Tanner Cultural Center. From left to right are Rhonda Dykes, Beulah Greene, Roland “Trey” Dykes, III, Delores Branner, Anthony Swaggerty and Mechelle Robinson.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators from all races and backgrounds gather at McCarren Park in Brooklyn on June 11, 2020 to highlight racism, discrimination and inequality experienced by black people. The gatherings continued into Juneteenth, becoming a time of celebration among everyone involved in a unified push for equality. The following year it became a federally recognized holiday. This Sunday, Newport celebrates in front of Tanner Cultural Center on Mulberry Street.
A Juneteenth celebration and worship service will take place outside the Tanner Cultural Center on Sunday, June 19 at 11 a.m.
Juneteenth is known by various other names, including Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day. Since last year, the day is recognized as a federal holiday commemorating emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, and Newport has followed that recognition.
The day is often observed for celebrating African-American culture.
When members of the Tennessee Picnic Association made the April decision to host a Juneteenth event, Vice President Derrick Woods said the event is all-inclusive, encouraging everyone to attend, regardless of race or background.
TPA members are still selecting a speaker for the event, which they say should last about an hour.
