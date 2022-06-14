A Juneteenth celebration and worship service will take place outside the Tanner Cultural Center on Sunday, June 19 at 11 a.m.

Juneteenth is known by various other names, including Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day. Since last year, the day is recognized as a federal holiday commemorating emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, and Newport has followed that recognition.

The day is often observed for celebrating African-American culture.

When members of the Tennessee Picnic Association made the April decision to host a Juneteenth event, Vice President Derrick Woods said the event is all-inclusive, encouraging everyone to attend, regardless of race or background.

TPA members are still selecting a speaker for the event, which they say should last about an hour.

