The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) has unveiled a new alternative learning space on wheels. The ABC bus is a community collaboration that hopes to bring a wide variety of services to the community.
C-5 had funding available to partner with the County School System to make the bus possible. Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, allowed C-5 to use a bus that was coming out of the systems rotation for the project.
The ABC name, which stands for Alphabet, Books and Creativity, was chosen by the community through a survey. The community also provided feedback as to what the exterior of the bus should look like.
The driver’s side of the bus features the alphabet and books design, while the other side focuses on creativity, science, music and the arts.
