During the 100th annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, Edna Ottinger was recognized for going above and beyond in her volunteer spirit to the Tennessee Farm Bureau with the organization’s Distinguished Service Award.
“Our organization wouldn’t be a century-old without the leadership, guidance and countless hours of dedication that came from these volunteer leaders,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken.
“We need to recognize individuals who devote so much to ensure our organization succeeds and Edna is certainly deserving of this honor.”
Mrs. Ottinger has certainly made an impact in Tennessee agriculture, but her story doesn’t begin on the farm. Her mother, Cindi Moore, raised her as a single mom while running a restaurant near Newport. She attended elementary school in Bybee and then went on to Parrottsville High School where she participated in 4-H and was on the school annual staff.
She graduated in 1958 and briefly attended college at East Tennessee State University. She returned home and married the love of her life, Burl Ottinger, whom she had known since she was a child.
Mr. Ottinger was a dairy farmer and Edna quickly had to learn how to be a farmer too. She grew to love her life on the farm where the Ottingers raised their two children. Today, there are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Ottinger has always been active in the community, serving on the Parrottsville Health Clinic board, the home demonstration club and volunteering as a tutor in the adult literacy program. Her faith and church have remained at the center of her life as she is a member of St. James Lutheran Church where she faithfully served on committees and taught Sunday School for more than 40 years.
Besides her dedication to her church, her service to Farm Bureau has been a constant. Her first encounter began when they purchased insurance, but from there, involvement with the organization only grew as she became active at all levels. She was the first woman president to serve the Cocke County Board of Directors and served in that position for 18 years.
Sadly, Mr. Ottinger passed away in 2019, but the farm legacy lives on, and because of her many years of service and dedication to advancing farm and rural life, Mrs. Ottinger was recognized with the organization’s highest honor, the distinguished service award.
“Edna is to be commended for devoting so much of her life to the Farm Bureau mission of working to improve agriculture and rural life in Tennessee, and we congratulate her and her family on this special honor,” said Aiken.
