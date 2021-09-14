The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Dennard Raspberry, age 65, at 1:02 a.m. on September 14.
Raspberry was charged with First-Degree Murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.
The arrest was made after Raspberry was allegedly involved in a shooting near Crane Way in Del Rio Monday afternoon. Reports show that the 911 caller stated her husband had been “shot by the neighbor.”
Deputies found a deceased male sitting in the driver’s seat of a white van parked in the roadway adjacent to a driveway on Crane Way. The victim was identified as Joseph Maxwell Carter, age 35. Three young children were also in the van at the time of the shooting.
All three children escaped the incident with no physical injuries. Reports list the children’s ages as 10 months, 9-years-old and 10-years-old. A release from the Sheriff’s Office shows that Raspberry was released on a $100,000 bond at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday morning.
