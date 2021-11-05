Veterans, Cocke County High School invites you and a guest to attend this special day, set aside by a grateful nation, to honor its men and women past and present who have faithfully served our country. The program is set for 9 a.m., Thursday, November 11.
Due to ongoing COVID concerns, attendance is limited to only veterans and one guest. The facility will be arranged to accommodate adequate social distancing.
